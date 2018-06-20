Seagate’s FireCuda is our favorite PS4 internal replacement drive, mostly thanks to its built-in 8GB of flash storage that can speed up loading times, and you can get the 1TB model for just $53 today, the best price ever.
Speed Up Your PS4 With This Discounted Hybrid Drive
