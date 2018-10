Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nope, it’s not a mistake: This is a 1TB SSD for $140, which is about as cheap as we’ve ever seen one of these, and easily the best deal we’ve seen on one from a name brand like WD. Even if you don’t have a computer to put it in, you could easily use this to build a DIY external SSD on the cheap.