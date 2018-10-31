Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nope, it’s not a mistake: This is a 1TB SSD for $144, which is about as cheap as we’ve ever seen on an SSD with that much space, especially from a name brand like SanDisk. If you still have a PC lying around with a spinning hard drive, do yourself a favor and pick this up, or turn it into a DIY external SSD on the cheap.

