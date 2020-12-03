It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Speed up Your Home Workstation With up to $72 off the New M1 Mac Mini

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsApple DealsAdorama Deals
234
Apple M1 Mac Mini with 256GB SSD | $645 | Adorama
Apple M1 Mac Mini with 512GB SSD | $827 | Adorama
Image: Apple
If you’re in need of a new home workstation, now’s a good time to buy. Apple just released a new Mac Mini, powered by the company’s M1 chip, which offers speeds up to eight times faster than competing processors, and reviews have all noted how impressive the chip’s performance gains are. The chip is in the company’s new 13" MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, but the Mini is notably cheaper. As long as you won’t need to lug your computer around, the Mini’s a great computer for home use. Right now, the 256GB SSD configuration with 8GB of RAM is $54 off at Adorama right now, bringing the price down to $645. If you need a bit more storage, the 512GB model with 8GB of RAM is down from $900 to $827.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

