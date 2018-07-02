Graphic: Shep McAllister

The six quart Instant Pot Ultra is down to $110 right now, just $10 from an all-time low and discounted $40. You should buy one.

The Instant Pot Ultra features a completely revamped, dial-based UI that makes fine-tuned adjustments faster and easier than the older models. A new processor allows it to compensate for altitude and carry out completely custom programs, and it also has a few modes you won’t find on the standard Instant Pots, like cake, eggs, and sterilize.

Needless to say, today’s $40 discount is the best deal we’ve ever seen on this model.

If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to speedy pressure cooking, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. Basically, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

