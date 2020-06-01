It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Speed up Your Commute With $27 off This Razor Electric Skateboard

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Deals
Razor RazorX DLX Electric Skateboard | $180 | Amazon
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
We all poured one out for Boosted when they shut their doors earlier this year, but if you’re still itching to hop on an electric board, you’ve still got some options. Namely, there’s Razor’s RazorX DLX Electric Skateboard. It can run up to 12 mph, and go for a total of 40 minutes on a single charge. If you were reliant on public transit, but want a safer way to navigate the streets in a socially distant way, an electric board can get you around quicker than walking, and add a bit more fun to the journey.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

