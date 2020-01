Seagate FireCuda 2TB Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Seagate FireCuda 2TB | $60 | Amazon



Seagate’s FireCuda is one of the most popular PS4 replacement drives out there, thanks in large part to the built-in 8GB of flash storage that can speed up your boot up and load times. Not for nothing, but it’d work for your PC as well.

This is the best price we’ve ever seen, matching the one we saw on Prime Day.