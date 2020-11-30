It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

Speed up the Boot Time of Your PC With the 1TB Sabrent Rocket NVMe SSD at 53% Off

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
Filed to:Blyber Weekend
Blyber WeekendKinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsCyber Monday DealsCyber MondayHoliday 2020
439
Save
Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe M.2 | $150 | Amazon
Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe M.2 | $150 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe M.2 | $150 | Amazon

An NVMe SSD drive is a great choice if you want to store your Operating system and any important files on your existing PC. Using SSD, the boot-up times are significantly faster, where you will see the log-on screen in under half a minute.

Advertisement

The Sabrent 1TB NVMe variant supports Gen4 PCI-Express 4, so make sure your motherboard supports this.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Your First Bag Free + up to $55 off Gift Subscriptions
Daryl Baxter

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

HP Has Serious Laptop, Desktop, and Monitor Bargains for Cyber Monday

Sunday's Best Deals: AeroGarden Harvest, Immortals: Fenyx Rising, Indoor Ceramic Heater, Ugly Star Wars Sweaters, 4TB NVMe SSD, AA Batteries, and More

Here's Where You Can Grab a New Fortnite-Themed Nintendo Switch Bundle

Where to Buy an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S