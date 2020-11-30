Speed up the Boot Time of Your PC With the 1TB Sabrent Rocket NVMe SSD at 53% Off

Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe M.2 Photo : Daryl Baxter

Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe M.2 | $150 | Amazon

An NVMe SSD drive is a great choice if you want to store your Operating system and any important files on your existing PC. Using SSD, the boot-up times are significantly faster, where you will see the log-on screen in under half a minute.

The Sabrent 1TB NVMe variant supports Gen4 PCI-Express 4, so make sure your motherboard supports this.

