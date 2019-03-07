Graphic: Shep McAllister

Your car’s computer spits out a ton of information about your battery health, your gas mileage, and any potential engine issues, and this cheap OBD2 dongle connects to any iPhone or Android device over Wi-Fi, and lets you make sense of all those 1s and 0s with an app. Just use promo code D2KC54JP at checkout to get it for $14, then plug it straight into the OBD2 port below your steering wheel to start speaking your car’s language.

