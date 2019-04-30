Graphic: Erica Offutt

It’s...beautiful.

Our readers have bought thousands of rechargeable batteries over the years, so it’s safe to assume you guys have some rolling around in the back of a drawer somewhere in your house. You can start organizing them with this $18 storage case. It has 93 slots of varying shapes and sizes, so it will fit most battery types, and has a removable battery tester. Today’s price is a rare discount, and a couple bucks less than the usual $20.

