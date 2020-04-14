It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Spark Joy With 20% off Huckberry's Flint and Tinder Collection

Jordan McMahon
20% Off Flint and Tinder Collection | Huckberry
Graphic: Jordan McMahon

You can’t hang out with your friends right now, but if you practice the right precautions, spending a little time outdoors is still totally fine. You’ll need to be sure you’ve got the right outfit, though, like Huckberry’s Flint and Tinder collection, which is 20% off now through Friday.

The collection’s look is inspired by the landscape of Joshua Tree National Park, which will make you feel like an adventurer, even if social distancing means you can’t stray too far from the house.

