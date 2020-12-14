Spare Yourself up to $68/Week With Free Walmart+ Delivery From Your Store

Photo : Walmart

Walmart+ (15 Days) | Free | Walmart

Walmart+ (1 Month) | $13 | Walmart

Walmart+ (1 Year) | $98 | Walmart

Whether you’re running low on kitchen essentials or need some supplies for that home improvement project you’ve finally decided to tackle, Walmart has your back. You don’t even have to jump in your car to make a quick run to the store. Kiss delivery fees goodbye and say hello to a whole new kind of service. Thanks to Walmart+, you can save up to $68 per month* on average with free delivery from your store on everything, from snacks to supplies and super cute sandals.

Stock up on everything from spaghetti to Sharpies with delivery as soon as today, with a minimum order amount of just $35. Order as little or as often as you like, with contact-free deliveries and substitutions to ensure you get what you’re looking for, even if it’s sold out. Ready for everything you need on a weekly basis to come to you instead of dragging yourself and the family to the store for a supply run? Welcome to the future. That’s Walmart+.

*Savings based on 2 deliveries per week vs. non-member $7.95 fee. $35 min. order. Restrictions apply.