Spare Yourself the Trouble of a Weekend Sweep With $66 off Eufy's Robovac 30c

It’s been said before, but with all the time you’re spending in doors right now, your floors could probably use a little extra love and care. Not that I’m speaking from experience, but if you come home from six months of quarantine with your family to an apartment that hasn’t been swept or mopped in months and find that your freshly-moved-out roommate swept up your broom on their way out, you’d be pretty miffed. Don’t put yourself in that situation. If you’ve got the cash, a good robovac won’t just save you the trouble of wasting a Saturday sweeping away, it might just pick up all that gunk more often than you’ve been doing lately. Eufy’s Robovac 30c is a pretty solid little cleaner, and right now it’s down to $130 on Newegg when you use the promo code 93XPU72.