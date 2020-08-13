It's all consuming.
Spare Yourself the Anxiety in Our Exclusive BOGO Sale on Speks Magnetic Fidget Toy

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Gif: Speks
Harkening back to the fidget spinner days, I see Speks as the natural evolution of the 2017 phenomenon. Similarly, it’s a magnetic ball toy meant for you to fidget with throughout your days now spent agonizing over job security and solitary confinement. Rather than biting your lip or anxiously bouncing your leg, the fidget toys are a healthy and fun way to cope when you’re stressed. You can mold them into various shapes and even pair ‘em with a second set, for more sculpting possibilities. They come in single- and multi-color variants including teal, rose gold, and “jazzercise.”

For a limited time, you can buy one set of Speks magnetic balls and get Unblocks—a comparable toy akin to magnetic Lincoln Logs—free (a $15 value) using the promo code FREEFUN. And remember, orders over $45 come with free shipping, so order a couple and save a few bucks on courier fees. Don’t sweat the small things, try Speks instead. Believe me, I have, and it works!

Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

