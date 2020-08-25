It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsMobile Devices

Spare Yourself Some Cash With $150 off Samsung's Galaxy S10+

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
595
Save
Samsung Galaxy S10+ | $700 | Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S10+ | $700 | Amazon
Image: Samsung
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Samsung Galaxy S10+ | $700 | Amazon

If you’re in the market for a new phone, there’s no shortage of options to choose from. iPhones are available at a range of price points, and there’s tons of Android devices in all shapes and sizes to pick from. If you want a premium Android phone with a big ol’ screen, take a look at the Samsung Galaxy S10+. It has a 6.4" AMOLED display, an arsenal of cameras on the back, the ability to charge other gadgets wirelessly, and ridiculously good battery life. Oh, and it has a clever hole-punched front-facing camera that blends more nicely into the display than the notch-style of other smartphones. Normally, all that would cost you $850, but Amazon has the S10+ for $700, and it’s unlocked so you don’t have to worry about being locked down to one carrier.

Advertisement
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Acer TravelMate P6 Laptop Will Take Care Of All Your Back-to-School Needs, and It's 35% Off

Treat Your Pup Tuesday With Goodies From Chewy on the Eve of National Dog Day

Grab a Vava 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for $16

New Toys From Bellesa Boutique Means New Deals, Grab 15% off Now to Celebrate