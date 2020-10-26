Vote 2020 graphic
Shop

Space Nerds Rejoice, This Apollo Saturn V LEGO Replica Is $36 off Right Now

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V | $84 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V | $84 | Amazon Gold Box

Almost 53 years ago Apollo Saturn V took its first flight into space and would be in operation for six years. LEGO had done a phenomenal job recreating so many of these historic and stored interstellar vehicles. Today save 30% on this 1: 110 scale model of NASA’s famous rocket.

With 1,969 pieces this model sits 39-inches high and 6-inches in diameter. To this date, Saturn V remains the tallest, heaviest, and most powerful rocket ever that NASA had operational. Recreate all 13 of its missions with this replica. There are three removable rocket stages the launch escape system, command, and service module. Two minifigs come with the set so you can go on your own space excursions. You’ll also get a booklet about the Saturn V missions with this playset so you get to learn and have fun at the same time. What a dream!

This item has one-day shipping for the Prime members.

Sheilah Villari



