SoulCalibur VI is $10 Today Because the Deals Start Coming and They Don't Stop Coming

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
SoulCalibur VI (PS4) | $10 | GameStop
Screenshot: Bandai Namco
Somebody once told me the soul is gonna burn me. I ain’t the sharpest sword in the sheath. Geralt was looking kind of dumb with his finger and his thumb in the shape of Igni on his forehead. Well, the deals start coming and they don’t stop coming. SoulCalibur VI is $10 at GameStop, so hit the ground running. Doesn’t make sense not to buy, because it’s fun. Play it so hard that your hands get numb. So much to do, so much to see, so what’s wrong with downloading 2B? You’ll never know if you don’t go, you’ll never win without combos. Hey now, Mitsurugi, Yoshimitsu, go play. Hey now, it’s Cervantes, and Setsuka, go pay. All that glitters is gold. Only shooting stars burn the soul.

Sorry.

