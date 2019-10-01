Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Speed Sort Coin Sorting Trays | $5 | Amazon

Finally sort through that giant jar of coins with this $5 Speed Sort Coin Sorting Tray set. Just pour coins on the top and shake. The differently sized holes will sort each coin; one for pennies, nickels, dimes, and quarters.

Depending on how big your coin jar is, the more helpful this is. And unlike those machines in grocery stores, these trays won’t take a cut. It’s a manual chore, but just put on a few episodes of Succession and laugh at how horrible rich people are.

