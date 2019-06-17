Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Burt’s Bees for Dogs All-Natural Paw & Nose Lotion | $3 | Amazon

If your dog suffers from dry skin, Burt’s Bees has a lotion with rosemary and olive oil that is safe to use on sensitive skin. It is great to use on cracked paws, which can happen after dogs walk on hot concrete and pavement during the summer months. Right now, you can get the Burt’s Bees for Dogs All-Natural Paw & Nose Lotion for only $3 as an add-on item on Amazon. It shouldn’t be hard to meet the minimum for add-on item purchases since you probably already have $25 worth of goods in your cart.