Benadryl Itch Relief Spray Extra Strength, 3 Pack | $18 | Amazon | Clip the $2 coupon

So, you got a couple of bug bites, right? You never actually realize you’ve been bitten until you can’t stop scratching your skin raw. In order to survive your summer full of bug bites, you’re going to need some Benadryl.

Rather than take a pill and get sleepy, you can use Benadryl Itch Relief Spray Extra Strength. Right now, you can get $2 off a three-pack when you clip the coupon. This cooling spray works to relieve insect bites, mosquito bites, poison ivy (oak and sumac, too), sunburn, and even minor cuts and scrapes.