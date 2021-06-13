Soothe Those Sore Muscles With a $29 Percussion Massager

FineLife Quantum Impact Percussion Massager Image : Elizabeth Lanier

FineLife Quantum Impact Percussion Massager | $29 | SideDeal



Got stress you’re holding onto in your body? Vibrate it all the fuck out with one of these FineLife Quantum Impact p ercussion m assagers, just $29 at SideDeal today.

Seriously— legs tired after a long run? Put this bad boy on ‘em. Shoulders holding a bunch of tension from a neverending work week? Give them a nice pounding with this massage gun until the feeling’s gone.

You can set this massager to six different speeds and you can change out the massager head with one of four options :

Spinal Head: for trigger point massage Flat Head: for muscle relaxing massage Cylindrical Head: for deep tissue & joints relaxing massage Round Head: for large mnuscle groups relaxing massage

