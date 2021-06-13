It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsHealth

Soothe Those Sore Muscles With a $29 Percussion Massager

Vibrate that stress away with an 81% off discount at SideDeal

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Save
Alerts
FineLife Quantum Impact Percussion Massager | $29 | SideDeal
FineLife Quantum Impact Percussion Massager | $29 | SideDeal
Image: Elizabeth Lanier

FineLife Quantum Impact Percussion Massager | $29 | SideDeal

Got stress you’re holding onto in your body? Vibrate it all the fuck out with one of these FineLife Quantum Impact percussion massagers, just $29 at SideDeal today.

Advertisement

Seriously— legs tired after a long run? Put this bad boy on ‘em. Shoulders holding a bunch of tension from a neverending work week? Give them a nice pounding with this massage gun until the feeling’s gone.

You can set this massager to six different speeds and you can change out the massager head with one of four options:

Spinal Head: for trigger point massage

Flat Head: for muscle relaxing massage

Cylindrical Head: for deep tissue & joints relaxing massage

Round Head: for large mnuscle groups relaxing massage

Snag a $5 monthly membership while you’re at it to get unlimited shipping at SideDeal, Meh, and MorningSave— otherwise it’s $7.99 flat rate.

G/O Media may get a commission
Hum Nutrition Gummy Supplements
15% off Your First Order
Hum Nutrition Gummy Supplements
Use the promo code CODE
Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer