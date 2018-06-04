Want noise cancellation in a pocket-sized package? Sony’s noise-canceling true wireless headphones are on sale for $158 today, which is $2 less than we saw on Black Friday, and an all-time low. They don’t have the best battery life, so you can’t use them continuously all day at work, but their included charging case makes it easy to top them off. And hey, they’re freaking noise-cancelling truly wireless earbuds. That’s amazing!

Sony’s noise-canceling over-ears are also available for $298 right now, if you missed them yesterday.