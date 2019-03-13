Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Want noise cancellation in a pocket-sized package? Sony’s noise-canceling true wireless headphones are on sale, if you’re cool with a used pair. They don’t have great battery life, so you can’t use them continuously all day at work, but their included charging case makes it easy to top them off. And hey, they’re freaking noise-cancelling truly wireless earbuds. That’s amazing!



For a “like new” model, $60 is a bargain and, hell, use some of that cash you’ll save on replacement tips.