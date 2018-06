Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you were waiting on E3 discounts to pick up a PS4 Pro, your time has come. The console is available now for $350, or $50 less than usual. We’ve seen a few better deals in the past, especially during sitewide eBay sales, but this is still a solid discount, and you can pick it up today.



Need some extra controllers? Those are marked down to $40 as well, in a variety of colors.