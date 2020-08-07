It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Sony's Popular 65-Inch X900F TV Falls to $898, Plus Save 20% on Bluetooth Speakers, Today Only

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
The Sony X900F is one of the most well-reviewed 4K sets out there. It’s not OLED or micro-LED, and not even QLED, but Sony’s panels are still among tops in the game, and today only, Amazon has the 65" model down to $898, a couple of hundred less than others are selling it for used. It’s an HDR model that supports both Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced content, the latter of which isn’t as popular with Hollywood for most releases, but very impressive if you can find some interesting content to take advantage.

Sony’s Bluetooth speakers are also up for grabs, like the Mini SRS-XB12 down to $38, which has 16 hour battery life, water and dust protection, and they’re cheap enough that you should grab two and pair them up for big stereo sound on the go. Shop the full one-day Gold Box sale right here.

