Sony's New, More Affordable Noise Canceling Headphones Are $50 Off

Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise Canceling Extra Bass Headphones | $198 | Amazon

Sony’s latest Bluetooth headphones traded a little bit of noise-canceling know-how (but not sound quality, crucially) for a lower price tag, and according to Gizmodo, they’re an “instant classic” in their price range.



Already a solid bargain at their $250 MSRP, you can grab the pair for $198 today on Amazon, an all-time low. That’s still an investment, but you’re getting excellent sound quality, 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor controls, app-controlled sound quality settings, and pretty-damn-good noise cancelation. If you travel frequently, work in a noisy office, or commute on public transportation, they’re well worth the expense.