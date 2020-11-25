It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Sony's Excellent WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Are $72 off Right Now at Best Buy

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBlack Friday DealsBest Buy DealsSony Dealsholiday 2020
Save
Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones | $278 | Best Buy
Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones | $278 | Best Buy
Photo: Andrew Liszewski/Gizmodo
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones | $278 | Best Buy

For many, working from home this year has been a tricky adjustment. Among the many frustrations and inconveniences are the many noises your housemates will make as you try to focus on your work. Asking to keep the noise down might work, but it can also cause some tension, and it’s never any fun. Spare yourself the trouble with the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones. Typically they’d cost you $350, but they’re down to about $280 today. I’ve been testing them for the past couple days, and the noise-cancellation is a joy when your neighbors have a symphony of dogs on standby.

Advertisement

In his review, Gizmodo’s Andrew Liszewski says they provide the best noise-canceling experience, and you can easily switch between two paired devices, so you can toggle from a laptop to a phone before getting started on a home workout or heading out for a walk.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Echo Dot Kids Edition (4th Gen)
Echo Dot Kids Edition (4th Gen)
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Wednesday's Best Deals: Amazon Echo Sale, Knit Caps, Golden Tee Arcade, Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones, JACHS NY Men's Pants, and More

Hey Four Eyes, Ray-Ban and Oakley Prescription Frames Are 30% off at GlassesUSA

Put a Tiger on It! Pretty Much Every Amazon Echo Device Is on Sale for Black Friday, Err, Wednesday Right Now

Grab Three Pairs of JACHS Most Comfortable Stretch Pants for Only $75