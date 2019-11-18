It's all consuming.
Sony's Cheaper Noise-Canceling Headphones Are Now Just $128

Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones | $128 | Amazon
Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones | $128 | Amazon

Sony makes some of the best noise canceling headphones around, and today only their bargain-friendly Sony WH-XB900N is down to just $128. This is, by far, the cheapest we’ve ever seen these particular cans (about $70 off.)

In their review, Gizmodo says that while the noise-canceling isn’t up to par with the higher-end Sony’s, these will still do a solid job and give you terrific sound quality.

This is a Gold Box deal which means this price will only last until the end of the day, or until sold out. But quite frankly, at this price, it’s not going to last until then. If you’re shopping around for a great pair of headphones for your upcoming travels, this is the one to get.

