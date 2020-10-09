Vote 2020 graphic
Sony WF-1000M3 True Wireless Headphones Are $50 Off

ignacia
Ignacia
Sony WF-1000M3 True Wireless Headphones | $178 | Best Buy
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
As I said in my wireless earbud roundup, Sony WF-1000M3's have an amazing sound quality and are just $178, which is $52 lower than the original list price. But if you’re not convinced, here’s a rundown:

All in all, the half-hour I spent really was worth it. The sound was so crisp. The mids were truly mid and the bass was banging. I could hear all the richness in Whitney Houston’s voice when I listened to “I Have Nothing” one time for the one time. The coolest thing about these though is you can control the ambient sound by tapping the left earphone once and activate noise-canceling with two taps. You can also pause and skip songs by tapping on the right headphone.”

What are you waiting for? Grab a pair before they’re gone!

