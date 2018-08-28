Photo: Gizmodo

While we see deals on Sonos’s smaller speakers from time to time, the room-filling Playbar hardly ever goes on sale. While supplies last though (which, if history is any guide, will not be for long), Sonos has refurbs in stock for $549, or $150 less than buying it new.



Like all Sonos refurbs, the Playbar includes the company’s standard 45 day return policy and a full one year warranty.

Don’t forget, you can save on a bunch of other Sonos products as well from today’s one-day eBay sale.

h/t Matthew Kandel