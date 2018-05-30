Graphic: Shep McAllister

While they don’t support Alexa or AirPlay 2 like the newer Sonos One, the original Sonos Play:1 and Play:3 are still terrific sounding speakers that can sync up with each other for multi-room audio. Normally $149 and $249 respectively, Sonos just put a batch of certified refurbs on sale for $119 and and $199, the best prices we’ve seen.



Every refurbished Sonos includes the standard one-year Sonos warranty and access to their support, so there’s really no downside in going this route, if you can find refurbs in stock.