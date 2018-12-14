Photo: Amazon

The Sonos Beam is our readers’ favorite sound bar, and if you missed out on its $50 Black Friday discount, Amazon’s giving you a second chance today.

Of course, the Beam is a terrific sound bar for your TV, but it also works with all of your other Sonos speakers to contribute to a seamless, multi-room audio solution for your entire house, or a truly wireless surround sound system for your living room. Whether it’s your first Sonos product or your 20th, it’ll fit right in.

The Beam has a couple of small subwoofers built in, but if you need MORE BASS, the Sonos Sub is also $100 off today. You probably don’t need it, but this is as good a deal as you’re ever likely to see.