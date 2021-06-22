Sonic Is Selling His Games for the Cheap Price of Your Soul

Sonic The Hedgehog Games With Gold Sale (Xbox) Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Sonic The Hedgehog Games With Gold Sale (Xbox) | Microsoft

Sonic has been nothing but a threat to our company and society as a whole. He has killed our hero, Wario, and is a terrible influence on his son. He is a bloodthirsty deviant, but for some reason has decided to give away his games for a discount to Xbox Live Gold members. It is unclear what his agenda is here, but heed my warning. No good can come from this. T he spinning blue devil is not to be trusted. It’s a shame he’s got some fun games, but I beg you to resist this sale. Sonic Mania is really good though and probably worth picking up in this bundle. You can absolutely buy this bundle and you’ll probably have an excellent time with it. You’ll just have to live with the fact that you are directly supporting Sonic’s ruthless regime and we can’t promise that he won’t come for you and your fa mily next.