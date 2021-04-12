Sonic Compels You to Pre-Order the Official Sonic Encyclo-speed-ia for $42

Sonic Encylco-speed-ia Image : Amazon

Sonic Encylco-speed-ia | $42 | Amazon

The Inventory editor-in-chief Sonic the Hedgehog has passed down another deal he wants me to share today. He points out that you can now pre-order the official Sonic Encyclo-spedia-ia for $42. The upcoming book is an officially licensed, 288-page book from Dark Horse that explains everything you need to know about Sonic. It’ll officially be out in November, but you can save some money by ordering it early. In fact, Sonic demands that you do. Defy his dark rule at your own risk. I don’t think the book mentions the part where he ate Wario and took control of our website, though. Seems like an important detail Dark Horse should get in there before it comes out.