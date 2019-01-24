Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you’re like me, you probably try to avoid checking a bag at all costs, up to and including wearing like four layers of clothes onto the plane. But every once in awhile, you just need a big-ass checked suitcase, and Delsey makes some great ones. This 29" roller can hold enough clothes for well over a week away, and its expandable, polycarbonate shell and built-in TSA lock will keep everything inside safe.



$115's the best price Amazon’s listed since last May, so you’ll have money left over to pay for the checked bag fees.