If you shop at the Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, or Athleta, or know anyone that does that’s on your holiday gifting list, then this deal’s for you.

If the above doesn’t apply to you...I frankly don’t believe you, so keep reading anyway.

Advertisement

While supplies last, if you order a $50 email gift card to the Gap brands from Amazon, you can use promo code GAPPROMO at checkout to save $10. That extra $10 will buy you a lot at Old Navy! Less so at Banana Republic, but that’s fine.