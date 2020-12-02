It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Somebody Call Roger Goodell: Madden NFL 21's Price Deflates to $25

Giovanni Colantonio
Screenshot: EA
Well football fans, we’ve got another deflategate on our hands. No, Tom Brady isn’t stealing the air out of balls. This time, we’re talking about Madden NFL ‘21. This year’s football simulation is down to $25, which is surely below the legal limit as set by NFL guidelines, right? I am calling Roger Goodell as we speak and trying to make sure it will not play in this year’s Super Bowl. I am also going to ask him if he can quit his job, but that’s unrelated. For those who aren’t bothered by this scandal, you’ll get a free next-gen upgrade when you buy the PS4 and Xbox One versions, so the $25 price tag is an especially solid value. Go Pats.

