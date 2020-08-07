It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Some of the PS4's Best Exclusives Are Only $20 Today

Quentyn Kennemer
Death Stranding (PS4) | $20 | Amazon Nioh 2 (PS4) | $20 | Amazon Days Gone (PS4) | $20 | Amazon Dreams (PS4) | $20 | Amazon
Death Stranding (PS4) | $20 | Amazon
Nioh 2 (PS4) | $20 | Amazon
Days Gone (PS4) | $20 | Amazon
Dreams (PS4) | $20 | Amazon
Still subscribed to the console war? If you care about exclusives, you’re going PlayStation, and sales like these will help remind you why. Days Gone, Death Stranding, Nioh 2, and Dreams are all just $20 today. There were mixed feelings about the former two, and that’s the sweet spot for games you were previously on the fence about, so if you haven’t already checked them out, now’s your chance.

