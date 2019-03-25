Chromebooks seem to have settled in as primarily education tools these days, rather than consumer products, but if you want a secondary email and web browsing machines, these higher-end Chromebooks may be worth a look.
Samsung’s Chromebook Plus and its faster Pro variant are a bit expensive by Chromebook standards, but even at their regular prices, they’re worth every penny. These Chrome OS-powered computers are unlikely to going to blow you away with their specs, but they’ll excel in the light-weight tasks most people use computers for.
With the Pro and the Plus, you’ll also get to use them as tablets which is a nice feature. These prices are the lowest we’ve seen offered by Amazon, so get yours before they disappear by the end of the day.