Graphic: Erica Offutt

Sometimes the only thing keeping your good mattress from becoming a great mattress is a mattress topper. Thankfully, Woot has a couple of 3" memory foam gel ones on sale right now.

One is reversible with a softer egg carton texture on one side and a smoother, firmer texture on the other, available in sizes twin through king. The other topper is smooth on both sides if you prefer a firmer mattress. Both can improve airflow, helping you stay cooler at night, which can really come in handy this time of year. This sale will only last through the end of the day, so don’t sleep on it.