It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Deals of the DayLifestyle Deals of the Day

Social Distancing Celebrations Just Got Prettier With 20% Off UrbanStems Select Bouquets

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:kinja deals
kinja dealsdealsurbanstems deals
37
Save
20% off Select Bouquets | UrbanStems | Promo code KinjaUS
20% off Select Bouquets | UrbanStems | Promo code KinjaUS
Best Deals of the DayBest Deals of the DayThe best deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

20% off Select Bouquets | UrbanStems | Promo code KinjaUS

I never realized how many of my friends had birthdays and anniversaries near one another until social distancing went into action. I think we’ve all been on at least one Zoom or House Party birthday call so far. I was on three this week! Quarantine has offered a whole host of issues in trying to celebrate our loved one’s special day. Time to get creative because I’m tired of sending more alcohol. UrbanStems is here to the rescue.

Advertisement

Now through the 26th, you can get 20% off select bouquets with the code KinjaUS. Flowers are a literal beautiful gesture to let your fam or pals know you’re thinking of them during these very weird times. And they can be used for basically any occasion. Since we are spending more time at home might as well send something pretty for your favorites to enjoy.

They even have plants to send your ‘Plant Momma/Plant Dad’ friends! Browse, buy, send, and make someone’s day. The best part is you know they’ll be home for delivery.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Antibacterial Brass Pen We All Need Right Now Is 30% Off

All of the Jackbox Party Packs, Ranked By Their Best Games

I Waxed My Own Legs and I Kind of Loved It?

Ziploc and Pyrex Food Containers Are 36% Off Today