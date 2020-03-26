It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Social Distance In Style With $44 off Rhodes Footwear Chelsea Boots at Huckberry

Gabe Carey
Rhodes Footwear Huxley Chelsea Boots | $176 | Huckberry
You may not be able to travel right now, but you sure can walk. Don the Rhodes Footwear “Huxley” Chelsea Boots—$176 at 22% off. Strut down your neighborhood sidewalk, six feet away from the nearest person, and watch them seethe with envy as you undergo your transformation into the Coolest Kid in town.

Described by Huckberry themselves as “the perfect blend of style and function,” the Huxley boots are designed for the everyday wearer looking to sport the weekend look. When every day is the weekend, this premium calf lather shoe is comfortable and long-lasting, kinda like what you’d want to wear out to the park for 30 minutes to an hour of allotted exercise per day.

