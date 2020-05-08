It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Soccer Is Coming Back and Ebbetts Wants You Game Day Ready With a 20% Sitewide Discount

20% off Sitewide | Ebbets | Use code MAY20
20% off Sitewide | Ebbets | Use code MAY20

This week the Bundesliga announced they will resume play, without fans in the stands of course. Perhaps England is following suit with asking players to return to the country. In the U.S. the MLS was given the green light to head back to training. In celebration of at least, soccer returning Ebbets released a new line of American soccer tees. Get 20% off these with code MAY20.

Ebbetts specializes in throwback gear across baseball, football, soccer, and hockey focusing on America’s history through these sports. There are some absolutely gorgeous throwback recreations. I would take any from the vintage hockey sweater collection.

This code will work sitewide and only excludes items in the NFL section. Flat rate shipping is $5.95 and is free if you spend over $125.

