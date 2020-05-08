Soccer Is Coming Back and Ebbetts Wants You Game Day Ready With a 20% Sitewide Discount

20% off Sitewide MAY20 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

This week the Bundesliga announced they will resume play , without fans in the stands of course. Perhaps England is following suit with asking players to return to the country. In t he U.S. the MLS was given the green light to head back to training. In celebration of at least, soccer returning Ebbets released a new line of American soccer tees. Get 20% off these with code MAY20.

Ebbetts specializes in throwback gear across baseball, football, soccer, and hockey focusing on America’s history through these sports. There are some absolutely gorgeous throwback recreations. I would take any from the vintage hockey sweater collection.

