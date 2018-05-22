Graphic: Shep McAllister

They say solar power is getting cheaper and cheaper, and Amazon’s hastening the trend with today’s sale.



These 100W panels are ideal for RVs, boats, golf carts, tool sheds, or any other smallish application. You’ll still need a charging controller, a battery, and an inverter, but you can find some suggestions in Amazon’s related items, if you don’t already have them. $100 is easily an all-time low, but it’s only available today.

Or, if you want to take your power on the go, you can grab this complete Renogy backup power set for $352 as well. The suitcase includes a built-in 100W solar array, a battery, and AC and USB outlets for charging your gear. The maximum output is only 150W, so you won’t be using this for high-draw devices, but it’s great for laptops and emergency medical supplies.