Renogy 100W Solar Panel Gold Box | $100-$150 | Amazon

They say solar power is getting cheaper and cheaper, and Amazon’s hastening the trend with today’s Gold Box.



This 100W panel from Renogy is ideal for RVs, boats, golf carts, tool sheds, or any other smallish application, has great reviews, and is only $100 today, within a few pennies of an all-time low.

If you already have a charge controller and MC4 connectors at the ready, the panel can slot into your existing setup. If you’re starting from scratch though, this starter kit has everything you need (including some mounting brackets) for $150.