Soak up the Savings With This Luxury Towel Set for Just $25

6-Piece Luxury Cotton Towel Set | $25 | MorningSave



Towels are something that are so simple and so essential in our lives. And when you have a bad one, boy do you know it. But the same can be said when you have a good one, we’ve all taken a lush hotel towel home before. Well, t his splendid set is 72% off so it’ll feel like you’re stealing with a deal this good.

The six-piece set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. They are 100% cotton and extra soft but still durable to withstand multiple washes and use. They come in four different color options depending on your tastes and decor. These are spa-level quality towels so I say ‘t reat yo self, ’ to a little luxury .

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Morning Save before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.