It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Soak up the Savings With This Luxury Six-Piece Egyptian Cotton Towel Set

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Save
Alerts
6-Piece Egyptian Cotton Towel Set | $29 | MorningSave
6-Piece Egyptian Cotton Towel Set | $29 | MorningSave
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

6-Piece Egyptian Cotton Towel Set | $29 | MorningSave

Towels are so simple and so essential in our lives. And when you have a bad one, oh boy do you know it. But the same can be said when you have a good one. We’ve all taken a plush hotel towel home before, don’t lie. Well, this splendid set is 71% off. This deal is so good it feels like you’re stealing. 

Advertisement

The six-piece set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. They are 100% Egyptian cotton and extra soft but still durable to withstand multiple washes. They come in six different shades depending on your tastes and decor. These are spa-level quality towels, so I say ‘treat yo self,’ to a little luxury. Choose from the solid or popcorn pattern. They’re available in aqua, coral, white, grey, ivory, or linen.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.