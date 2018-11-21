Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The only way to brave the outdoors in winter is if you’re sitting in a big ol’ tub of piping hot water, obviously. So, break out the bathing suits, and blow up one of these inflatable Intex PureSpa sets; the 85-inch version is down to $330 and seats six, while the 77-inch spa seats four for $300. The set includes an insulated cover, heating/filtration/air blower/hard water system, two filter cartridges, a thermal ground cloth, inflation hose, carry bag, floating chlorine dispenser, and 3-way test strips — and of course, plenty of boiling hot bubbles.