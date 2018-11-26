Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Cyber Monday is a great excuse to upgrade your home office or PC gaming battle station, as Amazon is running a wide-ranging sale on computer monitors, docking stations, and monitor arms for one day only.



You’ll find several 16x9 and ultrawide monitors starting at $90 from a variety of manufacturers, catering to both regular office work and high-end gaming. There’s even a 32" 4K HDR in there from BenQ for an all-time low $450. Amazon’s also discounting their own AmazonBasics articulating monitor arms, so you can mount your new screens and clear off desk space. Just remember that these prices are only available today, or until sold out.