So Good It's Scary: Resident Evil 2 is $15 on Xbox One

Screenshot: Capcom
Want to get scared today? Okay, hold on to your little pants, because this is about to rock your entire world. Resident Evil 2? It’s $15 today.

Hey are you okay? I think you fainted for a second there. Let me help you up. I didn’t mean to terrify you with that sudden price drop. It’s like the Tower of Terror here today. But this spine-chilling fact is still true, regardless. Resident Evil 2 is an excellent remake of a PS1 classic and its cheap price comes just in time for Resident Evil Village. Play through this classic horror game to steel yourself for the latest installment.

